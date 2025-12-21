EAEU to develop Western Europe-Western China transport corridor - President of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 21. Key international corridors pass through the territories of our states, and we are actively developing a network of multimodal logistics centers, said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, Trend reports.

According to Tokayev, strategic routes pass through the Union countries - Western Europe-Western China, North-South, and the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR). Kazakhstan, together with foreign partners, is developing logistics centers in Russia, China, and Azerbaijan, as well as terminals in Romania and Hungary.

The President highlighted the prospects of Kazakhstan's maritime infrastructure on the Caspian coast, where modern container hubs are capable of servicing growing volumes of freight traffic.

He also noted the importance of accelerating the entry into force of the agreement on shipping and the development of the Trans-Afghan corridor to gain direct access to the markets of South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.