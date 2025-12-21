Major banks dominate internet banking usage in Turkmenistan as of Dec. 2025
The concentration of Internet banking users in a few major banks indicates that digital financial services are primarily utilized through larger institutions. Smaller banks serve a relatively narrow customer base, suggesting that the adoption of Internet banking varies significantly across different financial institutions.
