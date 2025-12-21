Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Uzbekistan proposes roadmap for cooperation with EDB

Economy Materials 21 December 2025 22:06 (UTC +04:00)
Uzbekistan proposes roadmap for cooperation with EDB
Photo: Uzbek president's office

Follow Trend on

Kamol Ismailov
Kamol Ismailov
Read more

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 21. In connection with the country's accession to the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB), it has been proposed to jointly define strategic partnership directions and develop a roadmap, said President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev during a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, Trend reports.

According to him, the document should cover priority infrastructure and "green" projects, as well as measures to support small and medium-sized businesses.

The president emphasized that the bank could serve not only as a source of financing but also as a vital tool for attracting investment into integration projects.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev also reaffirmed Uzbekistan's commitment to expanding comprehensive and mutually beneficial partnership with the Eurasian Economic Union.

Latest

Latest

Read more