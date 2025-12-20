Iran tallies allocations for purchase of locomotives and wagons

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. The Iranian government has allocated 150 trillion rials (about $214 million) for the purchase or repair of locomotives and passenger cars in the current Iranian year (from March 21, 2025 through March 20, 2026), Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development and Executive Director of the Iranian Railways Company Jabbar Ali Zakeri said at a press conference held in Tehran at the 9th Transport, Logistics and Related Industries Exhibition today, Trend reports.

According to him, the funds have been allocated to the private sector for the purchase or repair of locomotives and passenger wagons using its capabilities.

Zakeri added that as a result, 80 locomotives and 130 passenger cars are planned to be added to the country's railway transport.

Although the number of passenger wagons in Iran was 2,300 in 2010, it has now decreased to 930. Iran plans to spend 950 trillion rials (about $1.35 billion) over several years to expand the railway transport network with new passenger and freight wagons.

