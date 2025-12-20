Azerbaijan and Montenegro have rich history of cooperation - foreign minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20.​ Azerbaijan and Montenegro have built a significant and meaningful history of bilateral cooperation, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with Montenegrin Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ervin Ibrahimović, Trend reports.

According to Bayramov, important agreements were reached between Azerbaijan and Montenegro in 2025, and a number of relevant agreements were signed.

Particular attention was paid to the humanitarian agenda in bilateral relations.

