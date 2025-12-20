Uzbekistan proposes Central Asia-Japan Digital Hub at summit in Japan

Photo: The official website of the PM of Japan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 20. Uzbekistan proposed the creation of a Central Asia–Japan Digital Hub, a multilateral platform for cooperation in digital solutions, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, cybersecurity, and the innovative economy, Trend reports via the press service of the President of Uzbekistan.

The proposal was made by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on December 20 at the inaugural “Central Asia + Japan” Summit in Tokyo.

President Mirziyoyev emphasized the critical role of digital transformation as a driver of economic growth and resilience and highlighted Japan’s global leadership in digital economy sectors, including industrial automation, robotics, intelligent control systems, and next-generation cloud and telecommunications platforms.

He is currently on an official visit to Japan, which runs from December 18 through 20. During this visit, he will participate in the inaugural summit of the Heads of State of the Central Asia + Japan Dialogue. The summit will explore avenues for cooperation in several critical areas, including the green economy, sustainable development, regional interconnectivity, fostering partnerships, and advancing human capital development.

