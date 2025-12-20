RKDF provides grant to expand Kyrgyz sugar industry

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 20. The Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund (RKDF) has signed an agreement to provide $25 million in working capital financing to Kaindy-Kant OJSC and Koshoy OJSC, continuing efforts to strengthen Kyrgyzstan’s sugar industry and ensure food security, Trend reports via RKDF.

The funding will enable the two factories to increase sugar beet procurement and boost production, meeting domestic demand while supporting the broader agricultural ecosystem. The plants, which employ around 1,500 workers, provide stable markets for 3,500 farms and are part of a supply chain that employs roughly 100,000 people nationwide.

Artem Novikov, Chairman of the RKDF, noted that the Fund’s previous investment of $16 million in 2016–2017 allowed the two factories to resume operations and achieve record output levels. The new financing aims to further expand capacity and strengthen the industry’s contribution to the national economy.

As of November 1, the largest volumes of investment flowed into the following sectors of Kyrgyz economy from RKDF: agro-industrial complex—$198.6 million, manufacturing—$140.4 million, hydropower—$127.6 million, and construction materials production—$187.6 million.

The Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund (RKDF), established in 2014, aims to enhance economic cooperation between Russia and Kyrgyzstan. It focuses on modernizing Kyrgyzstan's economy by investing in key sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, infrastructure, and IT, with a significant emphasis on supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The fund provides long-term loans and financing to drive sustainable growth and leverages opportunities within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

