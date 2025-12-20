Kazakhstan, Japan to strengthen railway infrastructure collaboration

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 20. Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with Japanese company RIKEN KOGYO Inc. within the framework of the Central Asia plus Japan Summit, Trend reports via KTZ.

Under the agreement, RIKEN KOGYO specialists will conduct a detailed survey of the Koktuma–Razyezd 16 section, studying natural and climatic conditions and proposing technical solutions to install protective barriers. The measures aim to reduce the longstanding impact of wind and snow drifts on train operations, an issue that has lacked effective engineering solutions for nearly 30 years.

The collaboration will allow Kazakhstan to benefit from Japanese expertise in railway infrastructure, enhancing transportation safety and reliability. The KTZ delegation also participated in the Central Asia + Japan Summit and Business Forum in Tokyo, holding meetings with international partners to discuss further cooperation in the transport sector.

The Koktuma–Razyezd 16 section is a critical segment of the Dostyk–Moyinty railway, which serves as the primary gateway for cargo moving between China and Europe.

This area is notorious for "Force 12" winds and massive snow drifts that can bury tracks and derail operations. "Force 12" winds represent the apex of the Beaufort Scale, denoting hurricane-force phenomena characterized by velocities exceeding 64 knots (74+ mph / 119+ km/h). For nearly 30 years, these conditions have caused significant delays at the Dostyk border crossing, where temperatures regularly drop to -20°C with winds so strong they can topple stacked containers.

This technical survey is part of the larger $2 billion project to lay second tracks along the 836-kilometer Dostyk–Moyinty section. Once completed, this upgrade is expected to increase the line’s capacity fivefold, from 12 to 60 train pairs per day.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel