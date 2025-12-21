President of Kyrgyzstan arrives in Russia on visit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. On December 20, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov made a working visit to the Russian Federation, the official website of the President of Kyrgyzstan says, Trend reports.

Sadyr Japarov's plane reportedly landed at Pulkovo International Airport in St. Petersburg. He was met at the airport by St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov and government officials.

It is noted that a meeting between the presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Russia is planned during the visit. Furthermore, Sadyr Japarov will participate in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, as well as an informal meeting of the heads of state of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

"The events will include discussions of current issues of Eurasian economic integration, deepening trade, economic, and financial cooperation, development of cabotage shipping, energy cooperation, and priorities for interaction within the CIS," the report says.