Supreme Eurasian Economic Council adopts package of decisions for EAEU development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. Following the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, an extensive package of documents was adopted, defining the development priorities for the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) for the coming years, Trend reports via the Kremlin.

The meeting participants approved approaches to developing trade and economic cooperation with the EAEU's key partners in the medium term. They also adopted the Union's budget for 2026 and the primary macroeconomic policy guidelines for member states for 2026–2027.

Special attention was given to the international agenda. The Council approved the main directions for the EAEU's international activities for 2026 and passed a resolution to launch negotiations with the Republic of Uzbekistan on an agreement for the exchange of information regarding goods and vehicles moved across customs borders.

The meeting also ratified decisions concerning: customs regulation, market liberalization, sanitary, veterinary, and phytosanitary norms.

Furthermore, issues regarding budgetary discipline, external auditing of EAEU bodies, the activities of the EAEU Court, and the harmonization of financial market legislation were addressed to form a common financial space.

In the presence of the members of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, an action plan was signed to implement the Declaration on the Further Development of Economic Processes within the EAEU until 2030 and for the period until 2045, titled "The Eurasian Economic Path." Additionally, a Free Trade Agreement between the EAEU and the Republic of Indonesia was signed.