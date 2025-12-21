Shusha City State Reserve Department opens construction and landscaping tender for city
A tender has been announced for the construction of new residential buildings in Shusha city, covering multiple housing units and related landscaping works.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy