Uzbekistan and Sojitz Corporation discuss expanding transport co-op

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 20. Uzbekistan and Japan’s Sojitz Corporation discussed attracting Japanese expertise, financial institutions, and training programs to support prospective transport projects in Uzbekistan, with particular attention to aviation infrastructure development, Trend reports via Uzbek Ministry of Transport.

The talks took place during a meeting between Uzbekistan’s Minister of Transport Ilkhom Makhkamov and Sojitz Chief Operating Officer Masahito Hashimoto on the sidelines of the official visit of the President of Uzbekistan to Japan.

The sides exchanged views on expanding cooperation in the transport sector by leveraging Japan’s advanced experience and financing mechanisms, as well as establishing collaboration in the training of qualified specialists for the industry.

Following the meeting, the parties outlined further steps to deepen bilateral cooperation in developing Uzbekistan’s transport sector, including projects related to aviation infrastructure.

Earlier, within the framework of Central Asia + Japan Summit President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with Sojitz Corporation executives, Masayoshi Fujimoto and Kosuke Uemura. The parties discussed the importance of accelerating the implementation of a combined-cycle power plant project in the Syrdarya region amid growing electricity demand.