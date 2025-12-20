Uzbekistan proposes minting Central Asia-Japan infrastructure and investment funds

Photo: The official website of the PM of Japan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 20. Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev proposed creating a Central Asian network of Japanese technoparks, serving as a regional platform for industrial cooperation, technology localization, and knowledge transfer, with locations tailored to the natural and industrial resources of each country, Trend reports via the president’s press service.

The proposal was made on December 20, at the inaugural “Central Asia + Japan” Summit in Tokyo. President Mirziyoyev welcomed the expanding support of Japanese financial institutions for trade, economic, and investment projects in Central Asia.

He emphasized that combining the region’s rich natural and human resources with Japan’s industrial and technological potential could create significant synergy. To this end, he proposed establishing a Central Asia Infrastructure and Industry Development Investment Fund, which would support a “Quality Infrastructure” program aimed at attracting Japanese investment, technologies, engineering standards, and expertise for major regional projects.

Highlighting Japan’s experience in building modern and reliable transport infrastructure, the president expressed interest in Japanese partnership for developing regional transit and logistics networks. This includes investment and expertise in high-speed railways, highways, digital transport corridors, airports, and logistics centers. He also highlighted the synergistic collaboration with Sojitz LLC in the execution of the new international airport project in Tashkent.

Mirziyoyev is currently on an official visit to Japan, which runs from December 18 through 20. During this visit, he will participate in the inaugural summit of the Heads of State of the Central Asia + Japan Dialogue. The summit will explore avenues for cooperation in several critical areas, including the green economy, sustainable development, regional interconnectivity, fostering partnerships, and advancing human capital development.

