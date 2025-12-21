National leader of Turkmen people sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. National Leader of the Turkmen People, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday, Trend reports.

"Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

I cordially congratulate you on the occasion of your birthday.

I would like to note with pleasure that under your leadership, Azerbaijan has made significant strides in socio-economic development and in consistently improving people’s living standards.

I recall with special sincerity our meeting in Gabala held as part of my visit to your country to participate in the Summit of the Organization of Turkic States. I am fully confident that thanks to our joint efforts, the Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan cooperation will continue to develop and deepen for the benefit of our fraternal peoples.

I would like to express my gratitude to you for your great personal contributions and profound attention to strengthening and advancing bilateral relations between our countries.

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, I avail myself of this pleasant opportunity to wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your responsible activities, and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan peace, progress, and continued prosperity,'' the letter reads.