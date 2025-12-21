Iran seeks diversified rail transit options through Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. Iran is focusing on transporting a wider range of goods, rather than relying on a single product, through Turkmenistan, Trend reports.

Jabbar Ali Zakeri, Iran’s Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development and Executive Director of the Iranian Railways Company, said that Turkmenistan’s sulfur exports fluctuate annually. Some years, sulfur is exported in transit via Iranian rail, while other years there is no sulfur export, causing sharp swings in transit volumes and threatening the stability of Iran’s transit revenues.

Zakeri emphasized that Iran’s institutional advantage in rail diplomacy allows it to substitute sulfur with other cargoes, maintaining the functionality of transit routes. This flexible approach strengthens Iran’s role not only as a transit country but also as a regional logistics operator.

He added that Iran seeks to expand railway cooperation with Turkmenistan under the International North-South Transport Corridor and the International East-West Transport Corridor.