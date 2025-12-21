Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Common EAEU energy market to strengthen union security - President Japarov

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 21. The creation of a common EAEU energy market will be a vital stage in shaping the architecture of the Union's future energy security, said President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov during a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, Trend reports.

According to him, the launch of common energy resource markets will provide an impetus for the growth of the internal commodity market, strengthen competition, and open new opportunities for business. The primary result will be the reliable provision of energy resources to member states and the enhancement of their energy security.

The President of Kyrgyzstan also expressed gratitude to his colleagues - specifically Vladimir Putin, Alexander Lukashenko, and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev - for their timely support of Kyrgyzstan in the supply of petroleum products.

"This has become an important example of solidarity and practical partnership within the Union," Japarov emphasized.

