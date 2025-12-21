Iran considers free trade with EAEU its most important economic achievement – ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. The entry into force of the free trade agreement between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union in May 2025 has become Iran’s most important economic achievement of the current year, Iran’s Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said at an official meeting of the Eurasian Economic Union, Trend reports.

Emphasizing the importance of regional cooperation and economic solidarity, the Iranian ambassador noted that in today’s world, sustainable development and shared prosperity are possible through regional and multilateral cooperation.

He stated that regional and extra-regional organizations are considered important in Iran’s foreign policy, including the Economic Cooperation Organization, the Developing Eight Organization for Economic Cooperation (D8), BRICS, the Asia Cooperation Dialogue Forum, the Indian Ocean Rim Association, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Jalali noted that the EAEU holds a special place in Iran’s economic diplomacy. The implementation of the free trade agreement between Iran and the Union, as well as Iran obtaining observer status, are regarded as the beginning of Iran’s effective and constructive participation in this economic bloc.

The Iranian ambassador added that the current meeting demonstrates the willingness of Iran and EAEU member states to jointly cooperate in developing strategic collaboration in the fields of trade, energy, transport, and new technologies. He said this creates unprecedented opportunities for businesses and national economies on both sides and enables an increase in trade turnover.

Jalali noted that during the current year, Iran has participated in the summit of heads of state of EAEU member countries and in the meeting of the Intergovernmental Council of prime ministers. This demonstrates Iran’s strong determination to strengthen economic and trade cooperation within this regional organization. He also said that the meeting of trade ministers of EAEU member states and the 4th Eurasia International Exhibition “Trade with Eurasia” will be held in Tehran in February 2026.

Jalali added that there is a long-term strategic outlook for cooperation between Iran and the EAEU. This cooperation includes goals such as strengthening national sovereignty, simplifying trade and transport, enhancing energy security, developing new technologies, creating joint banking and financial infrastructures, and expanding social ties. The historical and cultural ties between Iran and EAEU member states can serve as a successful example for regional solidarity and sustainable economic cooperation.