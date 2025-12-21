Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Customs digitalization and seamless logistics are priorities for co-op with EAEU - President of Uzbekistan

Economy Materials 21 December 2025 22:11 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Uzbek president's office

Kamol Ismailov
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 21. A priority for EAEU cooperation in the field of digital technologies is the digitalization of customs administration and the transition to a "seamless" model for freight transport, said President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev during a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, Trend reports.

"We propose preparing a roadmap with the Eurasian Economic Commission for the alignment of digital platforms, including e-commerce and digital labeling," the head of state noted.

He also expressed Uzbekistan's interest in joining EAEU technological platforms in the fields of biomedicine, new materials, agrotechnology, energy, and robotics.

Furthermore, the country expressed its readiness to participate in the formation of an integrated information resource for tourism to stimulate tourist exchanges.

