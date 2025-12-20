Tajikistan seeks Japanese green energy investment at Central Asia plus Japan Summit

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 20. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon emphasized Tajikistan’s commitment to a green economy and sustainable industrial development during the Central Asia plus Japan Summit in Tokyo, Trend reports via the press service of the Tajik president.

Rahmon expressed gratitude to Japan for its support in implementing projects in infrastructure, energy, transport, agriculture, and healthcare. Highlighting the importance of hydropower development, he called for Japanese investment and technology to help regional countries achieve their green energy goals.

He added that Tajikistan is actively pursuing a transition to environmentally friendly technologies across key sectors, including hydropower, mining, light and food industries, automotive manufacturing, and metallurgy. Rahmon stressed that industrial cooperation must focus on economic stability and sustainable growth for both countries.

To note, earlier President Rahmon announced that Tajikistan aimed to add more than 4,800 MW of new and upgraded electricity capacity by 2030, including 1,500 MW from solar power, under the Electric Power Sector Development Program for 2026-2030.

“The implementation of this program will ensure energy security, improve efficiency, and increase exports to five billion kWh,” Rahmon said.

The program includes commissioning 2,680 MW of new hydroelectric capacity, upgrading existing plants to add 253 MW, restoring 440 MW, and exploring solar panel installations on residential buildings. The objective is to optimize transmission inefficiencies to a mere 3% while concurrently minimizing distribution losses to a targeted 9%.

