Regional organizations coordinate rail freight to boost trade

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. Regional organizations such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), BRICS, and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) are coordinating the use of rail freight to enhance trade, highlighting the growing importance of this transport mode, Trend reports.

Iran's Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development and Executive Director of the Iranian Railways Company, Jabbar Ali Zakeri, said that these organizations hold meetings to align actions among member countries.

Zakeri noted that meetings involving representatives from the SCO and BRICS often focus on integrating railway networks for freight transport, reducing tariffs, and introducing joint tariff systems. Such measures are expected to lower freight costs between member countries.

Iran is a member of the SCO and BRICS and cooperates with the EAEU under a free trade agreement.