Kyrgyzstan proposes calamity-bound regional pre-warning system with Japan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 20. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov proposed creating a regional early warning system with the participation of Japan, Trend reports via the press service of the Kyrgyz president.

He made the statement on December 20 during an official visit to Japan while addressing the Summit of the "Central Asia plus Japan" Dialogue (CA+JAD).

In order to reduce the risks of natural disasters, the president of Kyrgyzstan proposed establishing a regional early warning system.

According to him, the implementation of such an initiative would be possible with the active participation of Japan, which possesses advanced technologies in the field of forecasting natural hazards.

The head of state also advocated for the development of data exchange among countries in the region, emphasizing the importance of using modern digital solutions and scientific developments.

In his view, such a system would enable timely responses to emergency situations and, in turn, contribute to the protection of the population and critical infrastructure.

