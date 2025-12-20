Montenegro welcomes Azerbaijani-Armenian agreements in Washington - foreign minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20.​ Montenegro welcomes the agreements reached in Washington between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Montenegrin Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ervin Ibrahimović said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports.

"We are pleased that the process is moving in the right direction. We hope that your country, a leader in the energy sector, will continue to be a leader in matters of peace and prosperity – not only in the region but throughout the world,” he also said.

Ibrahimović noted that Azerbaijan and Montenegro have significant potential for cooperation, and his visit today is clear evidence of this.

He emphasized that visits by presidents, prime ministers, and members of government provide additional impetus to the development of bilateral relations.

“The potential for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Montenegro is very significant and is of mutual interest," the minister added.

On August 8 in Washington, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, US President Donald Trump, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration. One of the points of the document provides for the launch of the “Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity” (TRIPP) to unblock regional communications.

During the same meeting, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan initialed the draft “Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia” and signed a joint letter to the current OSCE Chairperson regarding the closure of the OSCE Minsk process, the OSCE Chairperson’s personal representative for the conflict discussed at the Minsk Conference, and the High-Level Planning Group.

