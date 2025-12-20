Kazakhstan, Japan agree on new investment projects during presidential visit

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 20. Kazakhstan and Japan have agreed on a broad package of new cooperation initiatives, signing more than 60 bilateral documents with total value of $3.7 billion following the Central Asia–Japan summit, Trend reports via the press service of Kazakh president.

Speaking at the summit and related business events, President Tokayev emphasized the growing importance of bilateral economic ties and the need to further intensify cooperation. According to him, mutual trade turnover reached around $2 billion last year, while Japanese investments in Kazakhstan’s economy have exceeded $8.5 billion.

“Kazakhstan supplies uranium, rare earth metals, and oil to the Japanese market. Japan has become a major investor in Kazakhstan’s economy, and we highly value long-standing cooperation with leading Japanese corporations, as well as the active involvement of small and medium-sized Japanese companies in our country,” Tokayev said.

According to the President, the outcomes of the Central Asia–Japan Business Forum, held alongside the summit, are expected to strengthen direct business-to-business contacts and lead to concrete agreements on new investment projects.