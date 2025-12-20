Azerbaijan's prime minister holds meeting with deputy PM of Montenegro

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. Ali Asadov, Azerbaijan's Prime Minister, met with Ervin Ibrahimovic, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Montenegro, today, the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

The meeting highly appreciated the successful development of the relations between the two countries in many areas.

The mutual support provided by the countries within the framework of international organizations was emphasized.

During the conversation, the prospects for the development of mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Montenegro in trade and economic, investment promotion, energy, humanitarian, tourism and other areas were discussed.

