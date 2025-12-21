Iran's imports of products from Kazakhstan plunge in 8M2025

Iran's imports from Kazakhstan saw a significant decline in both value and volume during the first eight months of the current Iranian year. Imports fell by 32% in value and 17% in volume, compared to the same period last year. This decrease impacted the overall trade turnover between the two countries, which also saw a drop.

