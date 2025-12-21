Investment inflow to Kazakhstan increased 7-fold over 9 years - President Tokayev

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 21. Investment inflows into Kazakhstan have grown nearly sevenfold over the past nine years, while industrial production within the EAEU (Eurasian Economic Union) has increased by 29%, said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, Trend reports.

According to the President, the aggregate Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of EAEU member states is expected to grow by 2% in 2025, with economic growth becoming sustainable over the next two years.

Tokayev noted that throughout the EAEU's existence, the cumulative volume of mutual direct investment has exceeded $20 billion. Specifically, investment inflows into Kazakhstan rose from $600 million in 2015 to $4 billion in 2024. Industrial production for the union totaled $1.5 trillion.

The President emphasized that the further development of the EAEU must keep pace with digital transformation and the integration of artificial intelligence technologies across all economic sectors of the member states.