Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 21

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of December 21, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 46 currencies went up compared to December 20.

The official rate for $1 is 705,365 rials, while one euro is valued at 826,179 rials. On December 20 the euro was priced at 817,010 rials.

Currency Rial on December 21 Rial on December 20 1 US dollar USD 705,365 697,097 1 British pound GBP 943,748 932,428 1 Swiss franc CHF 886,619 876,714 1 Swedish króna SEK 76,100 75,242 1 Norwegian krone NOK 69,580 68,830 1 Danish krone DKK 110,554 109,359 1 Indian rupee INR 7,874 7,782 1 UAE Dirham AED 192,067 189,815 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 2,296,457 2,268,604 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 251,687 248,792 100 Japanese yen JPY 447,122 442,782 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 90,646 89,568 1 Omani rial OMR 1,832,109 1,811,655 1 Canadian dollar CAD 511,287 505,802 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 406,058 401,389 1 South African rand ZAR 42,051 41,608 1 Turkish lira TRY 16,494 16,282 1 Russian ruble RUB 8,743 8,676 1 Qatari riyal QAR 193,782 191,510 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 53,823 53,204 1 Syrian pound SYP 64 63 1 Australian dollar AUD 466,636 461,061 1 Saudi riyal SAR 188,097 185,893 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,875,971 1,853,981 1 Singapore dollar SGD 545,565 539,396 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 576,897 570,053 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 22,840 22,517 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 336 332 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 491,912 486,146 1 Libyan dinar LYD 130,124 128,601 1 Chinese yuan CNY 100,180 98,995 100 Thai baht THB 2,243,826 2,218,328 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 172,989 170,972 1,000 South Korean won KRW 477,771 471,816 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 994,873 983,212 1 euro EUR 826,179 817,010 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 136,302 134,670 1 Georgian lari GEL 261,836 258,791 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 42,206 41,710 1 Afghan afghani AFN 10,642 10,562 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 240,265 237,918 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 414,920 410,068 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,202,180 1,189,183 1 Tajik somoni TJS 76,753 75,745 1 Turkmen manat TMT 201,635 198,630 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,502 2,490

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,302,967 rials and $1 costs 1,112,431 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 915,481 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 781,608 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.29-1.32 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.51-1.54 million rials.

