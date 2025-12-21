Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 21

Economy Materials 21 December 2025 09:36 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 21

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of December 21, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 46 currencies went up compared to December 20.

The official rate for $1 is 705,365 rials, while one euro is valued at 826,179 rials. On December 20 the euro was priced at 817,010 rials.

Currency

Rial on December 21

Rial on December 20

1 US dollar

USD

705,365

697,097

1 British pound

GBP

943,748

932,428

1 Swiss franc

CHF

886,619

876,714

1 Swedish króna

SEK

76,100

75,242

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

69,580

68,830

1 Danish krone

DKK

110,554

109,359

1 Indian rupee

INR

7,874

7,782

1 UAE Dirham

AED

192,067

189,815

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

2,296,457

2,268,604

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

251,687

248,792

100 Japanese yen

JPY

447,122

442,782

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

90,646

89,568

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,832,109

1,811,655

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

511,287

505,802

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

406,058

401,389

1 South African rand

ZAR

42,051

41,608

1 Turkish lira

TRY

16,494

16,282

1 Russian ruble

RUB

8,743

8,676

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

193,782

191,510

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

53,823

53,204

1 Syrian pound

SYP

64

63

1 Australian dollar

AUD

466,636

461,061

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

188,097

185,893

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,875,971

1,853,981

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

545,565

539,396

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

576,897

570,053

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

22,840

22,517

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

336

332

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

491,912

486,146

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

130,124

128,601

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

100,180

98,995

100 Thai baht

THB

2,243,826

2,218,328

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

172,989

170,972

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

477,771

471,816

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

994,873

983,212

1 euro

EUR

826,179

817,010

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

136,302

134,670

1 Georgian lari

GEL

261,836

258,791

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

42,206

41,710

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

10,642

10,562

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

240,265

237,918

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

414,920

410,068

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,202,180

1,189,183

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

76,753

75,745

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

201,635

198,630

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,502

2,490

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,302,967 rials and $1 costs 1,112,431 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 915,481 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 781,608 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.29-1.32 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.51-1.54 million rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Latest

Latest

Read more