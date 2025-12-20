UK remittances to Azerbaijan gain momentum in 9M2025
In the first nine months of 2025, remittances from individuals in Azerbaijan to the UK totaled $20.47 million. This represents a 7% decrease compared to the same period in 2024, when the amount was $22 million. Meanwhile, remittances from the UK to Azerbaijan saw a significant increase, rising by 20.1% to reach $30.6 million.
