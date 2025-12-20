Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker meets Montenegro’s Deputy PM (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova, met with a delegation led by Montenegro’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ervin Ibrahimović, on December 20, the parliament’s Press and Public Relations Department told Trend reports.

The meeting focused on the current state and prospects of the friendly and partnership-based relations between Azerbaijan and Montenegro.

Gafarova emphasized that the visit is of great importance in further strengthening the sincere relations and active political dialogue established between the two countries.

High-level mutual visits were highlighted as a driving force in strengthening interstate relations and shaping the bilateral agenda. In this regard, special attention was given to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev’s official visit to Montenegro in 2013, as well as President of Montenegro Jakov Milatović’s visit to Azerbaijan in November 2024 within the framework of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), during which he met with President Ilham Aliyev. These visits were recognized as making a significant contribution to the development of friendly and cooperative ties between the two nations.

The discussion also explored a wide range of areas within the bilateral agenda, including economic cooperation, tourism, investment, and more. It was emphasized that an active and constructive political dialogue not only strengthens existing partnerships but also opens new avenues for collaboration, while humanitarian and cultural initiatives were underscored as vital elements in bringing the two peoples closer together.

Parliamentary cooperation was highlighted as a cornerstone of bilateral relations, with particular emphasis on the role of parliamentary diplomacy. Gafarova spoke with satisfaction about her official visit to Montenegro in April 2024 and the high-level meetings she held there, recalling also visits by speakers of the Montenegrin parliament to Azerbaijan over the years. She underscored the significance of sustained contacts between legislative bodies, mutual visits, and the activities of parliamentary friendship groups, noting that these engagements are vital for fostering a robust interparliamentary dialogue. The exchange of legislative experience between parliamentary committees and the strengthening of mutual support within international parliamentary organizations were also emphasized as key factors in deepening collaboration.

Ibrahimović reaffirmed his country’s strong commitment to developing relations with Azerbaijan, praising the close political dialogue between the two nations. He expressed gratitude for the Parliament Speaker’s visit to Montenegro last year, highlighting its positive impact on advancing bilateral ties.

He also noted that Azerbaijan had been Montenegro’s largest investor in 2019 and stressed the strategic importance of the tourism sector in strengthening interstate relations. He highlighted the wide-ranging opportunities for further deepening cooperation in this field.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel