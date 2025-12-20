First group of ex-IDPs returns to Azerbaijan's Karkijahan settlement (PHOTO)

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, December 20. The first group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) arrived in Karkijahan settlement of Khankendi today, the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service in Khankendi city, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts, told Trend.

At the initial stage, 30 families, totaling 117 people, were relocated to Karkijahan.

The welcoming ceremony began with the national anthem performance. A minute of silence was observed in memory of the martyrs who gave their lives for their homeland.

Then, students from Nizami Ganjavi Secondary School No. 4 in Khankendi performed the dance "Kharibulbul", the songs "Garabaghdan Turana", "Milletim", and "Zefer Sedasi", and the poem "Tarikh Yazan Serkerde".

Elchin Yusubov, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Khankendi city, Aghdara and Khojaly districts, delivered a speech during the official part of the ceremony. Presenting the keys to their new apartments to residents, Yusubov congratulated them on this significant event and wished them a prosperous life in their native land.

He noted that after many years, life is returning to Karkijahan, symbolizing the end of 34 years of IDP life and the beginning of a new milestone. The official also emphasized that all the necessary conditions have been created for the residents to live comfortably in their native land: residential buildings and the necessary infrastructure have been restored. Residents shared their joy and expressed gratitude to everyone who made this happy day possible. Furthermore, specialists from the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) provided the residents with appropriate recommendations.

Karkijahan settlement was occupied by Armenian armed forces on December 28, 1991. Following local anti-terror measures carried out on September 19–20, 2023, it returned under the control of the Azerbaijani Army.

