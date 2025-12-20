Agenda for next meeting of Azerbaijani-Montenegrin joint commission announced (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. On December 20, Minister of Finance and Co-Chairman of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Montenegro Sahil Babayev met with a delegation led by Ervin Ibrahimović, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Montenegro, who is visiting Azerbaijan, Trend reports with reference the Azerbaijan's Ministry of Finance.

It was emphasized at the meeting that relations between Azerbaijan and Montenegro are based on the principles of friendship, mutual respect and partnership, and that these relations are built on the solid foundation of the Declaration of Friendship and Partnership signed during the official visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Montenegro in 2013.

S. Babayev noted the role of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation in the development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Montenegro, stating that this mechanism is an important platform for transforming political will into concrete economic results. It was noted that the agenda of the next meeting of the Joint Commission, scheduled for March 2026, will cover a wide range of issues related to trade diversification, investment in the non-oil sector, cooperation in the areas of green energy, tourism, infrastructure, and small and medium-sized businesses.

Trade and investment issues were also discussed at the meeting, and Montenegrin companies were invited to take advantage of investment opportunities in industrial zones and other priority areas of Azerbaijan.

In turn, E. Ibrahimovic stated that Montenegro attaches great importance to the development of relations with Azerbaijan, noting that political dialogue and high-level contacts play an important role in deepening bilateral relations. He emphasized that there is favorable potential for expanding cooperation in the economic, energy, tourism and humanitarian spheres.

An exchange of views took place on issues of mutual interest during the meeting.