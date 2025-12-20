Azerbaijani oil elevates in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20.​ The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, went up by $0.38, or 0.6%, on December 19 from the previous level, coming in at $64.25 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude grew by $0.38, or 0.6%, to $62.15 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude increased by $0.29, or 0.9%, to $32.05 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea rose by $0.24, or 0.4%, to $61.17 per barrel

Azerbaijan’s 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.

