Iran's mobile phone imports gain substantial foothold in 8M2025
Iran's mobile phone imports increased by 107% during the first eight months of the current Iranian year (from March 20 to November 21, 2025), compared to the same period last year. A total of 6.4 million mobile phones were imported. Of these, 5.92 million were for commercial purposes, while 474,000 were brought in by citizens.
