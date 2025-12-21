Nikol Pashinyan welcomes President Ilham Aliyev’s decision to unblock transit and open bilateral trade

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. I express my gratitude to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for the decision to unblock transit cargo to Armenia through the territory of Azerbaijan, said Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, Trend reports.

He emphasized the importance of constructive dialogue with EAEU member states and observers to strengthen regional economic integration. He noted that ensuring the unhindered functioning of the internal market, removing barriers, digitalization, and simplifying regulatory procedures remain priority tasks for Armenia.

Pashinyan paid special attention to the development of trade and logistics cooperation based on equality, sovereignty, and national jurisdiction. In this context, he expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for the decision to unblock transit cargo through the territory of Azerbaijan to Armenia and for creating the conditions to initiate bilateral trade.

"This is one of the first most important achievements within the framework of establishing peace and stability in the region," the Prime Minister emphasized. According to him, the ongoing constructive changes open up new opportunities for all countries in the region, contributing to the strengthening of economic resilience and the expansion of regional communications.

On October 21, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, in a joint press statement with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, emphasized that Azerbaijan has removed all restrictions on the transit of goods to Armenia that had been in place since the start of the occupation. The first such transit shipment consisted of Kazakh grain delivered to Armenia.

On December 18, 22 cistern wagons carrying AI-95 gasoline were dispatched from Azerbaijan to Armenia.