President of Kazakhstan sees new co-op opportunities with Japan in nuclear energy

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 20. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has outlined plans to expand cooperation with Japan in the nuclear energy sector, at the Central Asia–Japan Summit, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

Addressing the meeting, President Tokayev stressed the growing role of nuclear energy in the global green agenda and highlighted Kazakhstan’s strategic position in the sector.

“The combination of Kazakhstan's resource potential and Japan's advanced nuclear energy technologies opens up favorable opportunities for successful cooperation,” Tokayev said.

He noted that Kazakhstan supplies about 40% of the world’s nuclear fuel, while nuclear power plants generate nearly 10% of global electricity, demonstrating the value of stable and innovative cooperation in this field. According to him, joint efforts could focus on introducing advanced technologies and innovation-driven approaches.

Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan is particularly interested in projects related to nuclear waste management, nuclear safety, and the training of highly qualified personnel, including specialists in civil defense. He added that such cooperation would not only support sustainable energy development but also contribute to long-term regional and global energy security.

