Turkmenistan’s president meets with Japanese prime minister to discuss bilateral ties

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 20. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi during the inaugural “Central Asia + Japan” Dialogue Summit in Tokyo, Trend reports via the Turkmen Government.

President Berdimuhamedov praised the current level of bilateral relations, highlighting the long-standing traditions of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Japan in political, economic, and humanitarian spheres. The leaders emphasized the importance of continuing joint efforts in political-diplomatic and economic areas.

The Turkmen president noted the contribution of Japanese businesses, financial institutions, and specialized agencies to Turkmenistan’s economic development and highlighted plans to accelerate implementation of joint industrial projects.

Turkmenistan confirmed its readiness to expand cooperation in green transition sectors, including renewable energy and hydrogen technologies. Science, education, culture, youth, and sports remain integral elements of the bilateral relationship.

Berdimuhamedov is currently on an official visit to Japan, which runs from December 18 through 20. During this visit, he will participate in the inaugural summit of the Heads of State of the Central Asia + Japan Dialogue. The summit will explore cooperation in key areas, including the green economy, sustainable development, regional interconnectivity, partnership building, and human capital development.

