Iran holds back on sharing details on nuclear facilities due to tech and security concerns

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20.​ Iran doesn't consider it appropriate to transfer information about the Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan nuclear facilities that were attacked due to technical and security issues, Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, Iran doesn't want to share with the other parties the extent of damage to its nuclear facilities and uranium materials. If advised, Iran will protect the country's technical information by fulfilling its obligations.

Kamalvandi said that Iran's Supreme National Security Council can give the main legal opinion on this issue.

The official noted that the Iranian side has focused more on safeguard protocols.

Iran has minimized its relations with the International Atomic Energy Agency following Israeli and U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in June. In this regard, the Iranian parliament has adopted a law on cooperation with the IAEA. According to the law, any cooperation with the IAEA can take place only with the approval of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran.

On the morning of June 13, Israel launched a series of airstrikes targeting Iran, resulting in the deaths of numerous high-ranking military officials, generals, nuclear scientists, and other senior figures.

That same evening, Iran retaliated with Operation True Promise III, a large-scale missile and drone assault on multiple targets, including Tel Aviv, which caused civilian casualties and extensive damage.

On June 22, the United States conducted airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, with reports indicating the destruction of these sites.

The following evening, June 23, Iran launched airstrikes on the U.S. military base in Qatar, further escalating tensions in the region.

On June 24, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office announced that Israel had agreed to a ceasefire with Iran, facilitated by the U.S. President Donald Trump. In response, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council issued a statement confirming the cessation of hostilities.

