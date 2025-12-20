Uzbekistan proposes Central Asia-Japan seismic safety program

Photo: The official website of the PM of Japan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 20. Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev proposed launching a joint Central Asia-Japan program for seismic safety assessment and enhancement, Trend reports via the President’s press service.

The statement was made at the inaugural “Central Asia + Japan” Summit in Tokyo. Highlighting Japan’s extensive experience in seismic safety, President Mirziyoyev said the program would conduct comprehensive seismic diagnostics of major Central Asian cities with the involvement of Japanese experts, develop “roadmaps” to improve earthquake resilience, and implement early warning systems based on Japanese models.

He additionally put forth the initiative to create a Regional Training Center in Tashkent aimed at equipping engineers, architects, and emergency response personnel with competencies aligned with Japanese standards and protocols, thereby enhancing regional resilience against seismic hazards.

Mirziyoyev is currently on an official visit to Japan, which runs from December 18 through 20. During this visit, he will participate in the inaugural summit of the Heads of State of the Central Asia + Japan Dialogue. The summit will explore avenues for cooperation in several critical areas, including the green economy, sustainable development, regional interconnectivity, fostering partnerships, and advancing human capital development.

