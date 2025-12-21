Azerbaijan Energy Regulatory Agency opens tender for auditor services
The Azerbaijan Energy Regulatory Agency has announced a tender for the preparation of financial statements for 2025 in line with International Auditing Standards. Interested participants must submit their proposals by 11:00 (GMT+4) on January 15, 2026, with a participation fee of 49.6 manat ($29).
