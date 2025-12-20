Kazakh insurer pays for damages at Romanian refinery

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 20. Kazakhstani insurer Alatau City Garant has paid $332,000 under a reinsurance agreement to cover damages from a fire at Romania’s largest oil refinery, Trend reports via the company.

The incident at the refinery was caused by operator error during scheduled maintenance, which led to a hydrocarbon leak and subsequent spontaneous combustion. The fire was quickly contained, but total material damage exceeded $11 million.

The payment comes amid a series of incidents in regional refineries. On the night of October 21, a fire broke out at Mol’s Danube Refinery in central Hungary, starting in the AV-3 crude oil distillation unit. No injuries were reported, and authorities promised a full investigation. Meanwhile, an explosion at a Lukoil refinery in Ploiești, Romania, caused one injury and prompted a criminal investigation into occupational safety violations and negligence.

