Uzbekistan pushes forward “Central Asia-Japan 2040” strategy at summit in Japan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 20. Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev called for the launch of a comprehensive “Central Asia-Japan 2040” strategy to drive sustainable development and deeper regional integration into the global economy, Trend reports via the President’s press service.

The statement was made at the summit of the “Central Asia Plus Japan” dialogue in Tokyo.

The strategy would include concrete programs and projects across multiple sectors and is designed to strengthen long-term cooperation between Central Asian countries and Japan. To support this initiative, Uzbekistan proposed creating an Expert Forum with leading analytical institutions from the region, with the first meeting scheduled to take place in Tashkent next year.

The president also backed Japan’s proposal for a permanent justice and law mechanism and the first meeting of justice ministers in Tokyo, while suggesting that heads-of-state summits be held every two years to maintain momentum in regional collaboration.

Mirziyoyev is currently on an official visit to Japan, which runs from December 18 through 20. During this visit, he will participate in the inaugural summit of the Heads of State of the Central Asia + Japan Dialogue. The summit will explore avenues for cooperation in several critical areas, including the green economy, sustainable development, regional interconnectivity, fostering partnerships, and advancing human capital development.

