Pakistan and Iran FMs discuss bilateral ties and regional issues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Muhammad Ishaq Dar, held a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Trend reports.

The two sides discussed bilateral cooperation across various sectors and exchanged views on current regional developments.

The ministers reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening trade, communications, and other areas of cooperation, and expressed their readiness to continue close engagement in the interest of promoting peace, stability, and development in the region.