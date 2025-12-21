Georgia set to assume BSEC chairmanship in January 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. Georgia is set to assume the chairmanship of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) on January 1, 2026, Trend reports citing the Georgian Foreign Ministry.

The announcement was made during the 51st session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Black Sea Economic Zone. Georgia will lead the organization for a six-month term, concluding on June 30, 2026.

According to a statement from the Georgian Foreign Ministry, the chairmanship will prioritize projects related to transport infrastructure, logistics, and energy. Furthermore, Georgia intends to focus on promoting peace, stability, and enhanced cooperation across the Black Sea region.

The BSEC, established in 1992 at the initiative of Türkiye, is a regional economic organization headquartered in Istanbul. It currently comprises 13 member states from the Black Sea region and the Southern Balkans.