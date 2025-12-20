Kyrgyzstan and Japan sign beyond twenty papers following joint business forum

Photo: Press service of the President of Tajikistan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 20. President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov today, December 20, as part of his official visit to Japan, took part in the ceremony announcing bilateral documents following the Business Forum of the "Central Asia plus Japan" Dialogue (CA+JAD), Trend reports via the press service of the Kyrgyz president.

The event brought together around 300 business representatives from Central Asian countries and Japan, representing a wide range of sectors, including industry and mechanical engineering, energy, transport and logistics, finance and insurance, information technologies, medicine and pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and education, as well as high-tech industries and innovative development.

Within the framework of the forum’s business program, priority areas of cooperation were discussed, including sustainable development, the formation of a “green” economy, digitalization, and the development of the IT industry, as well as issues related to human capital development and education.

Subsequent to the event, a formal ceremony was conducted to execute bilateral agreements, thereby affirming the elevated degree of reciprocal trust and the stakeholders' commitment to further enhancing collaborative relations.

List of cooperation documents between government bodies and business entities of Kyrgyzstan and Japan:

- Action Plan to develop the capacity of the Export Development and Promotion Center "Kyrgyz Export" under the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic in cooperation with the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO);

- Roadmap between the Ministry of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic and MurooSystems Corporation on the implementation of a small hydropower plant construction project on the Chong-Kemin River in accordance with the Investment Agreement dated August 30, 2024;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic and national hospitals on planning and establishing advanced emergency and intensive care centers based on the Japanese Kitahara model;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Kyrgyz–Japanese Business Council and the Japan–Kyrgyzstan Economic Exchange Association;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic and SPRIX Corporation;

- Memorandum between the Ministry of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic and Fujifilm System Service Co., Ltd. and Digital Knowledge Inc.;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic and GAKKEN HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.;

- Memorandum of Cooperation between the Office of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic in Talas Region and the Kyrgyz–Japanese Center for Human Development;

- Memorandum of Cooperation between the Department of Tourism under the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Japan Association of Travel Agents (JATA);

- Power Purchase Agreement between the National Electric Grid of Kyrgyzstan OJSC and MurooSystems Corporation;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Agribusiness Center of Kyrgyz National University and Agritree Co., Ltd.;

- Memorandum of Understanding on the permanent supply of Japanese-made maintenance tools to Kyrgyzstan and Central Asian countries with Eight Tool Co., Ltd.;

- Memorandum of Cooperation on the “Equal Opportunities” Social Center between the Public Foundation “Plus” and Japan Tobacco Inc.;

- Memorandum of Strategic Partnership (MoU) between the Kyrgyz–Japanese Center for Human Development (KRJC) and the Kyrgyz–Japanese School Complex LLC;

- Memorandum of Trilateral Cooperation on the establishment and management of the Kyrgyz–Japanese Digital University (K–JDU);

- Letter of Intent on youth sports exchange between the State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports of the Kyrgyz Republic and the City of Maizuru;

- Letter of Intent on cooperation between the Mayor’s Office of Balykchy City (Kyrgyz Republic) and the Mayor’s Office of Maizuru City (Japan);

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Consulting Division of Hirayama Corporation and Motion Group OJSC.

