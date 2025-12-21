Hungary multiplies its investments in Azerbaijani economy for 9M2025

Hungary's foreign direct investments (FDI) in Azerbaijan totaled $260.6 million in the first nine months of this year. This marks a significant increase of $126.9 million, or 1.9 times, compared to the same period in 2024, when the figure was $133.7 million. During this period, Hungary's FDI accounted for 5.5% of the total FDI inflow into Azerbaijan.

