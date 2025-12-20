Turkmenistan signs eleven bilateral agreements with Japanese companies

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 20. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov signed 11 bilateral agreements with Japanese companies during his working visit to Japan, Trend reports via the Turkmen Government.

The President met with leaders and representatives of leading Japanese firms, including Sumitomo Corporation, Toyo Engineering Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Muroosystems Corporation, ITOCHU Corporation, Tokyo Boeki Eurasia Limited, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Mitsubishi Corporation, and ARGONAVT Corporation, as well as Turkish and regional partners such as Calık Holding and Gap Insaat ve Dis Ticaret A.S.

The agreements cover industrial, energy, financial, and educational cooperation, including AI and digital technologies, maintenance of gas-to-gasoline and polymer plants, construction of a urea production complex, and academic partnerships with Tohoku and Hirosaki Universities.

Several Memoranda of Understanding were signed between the State Concern Turkmenhimiya and Japanese companies Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Toyo Engineering Corporation, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., in cooperation with Turkish partners, on projects including gas-to-gasoline plant maintenance, polymer plant operations in the Balkan region, and construction of a urea production complex in Turkmenbasy.

Berdimuhamedov is currently on an official visit to Japan, which runs from December 18 through 20. During this visit, he will participate in the inaugural summit of the Heads of State of the Central Asia + Japan Dialogue. The summit will explore cooperation in key areas, including the green economy, sustainable development, regional interconnectivity, partnership building, and human capital development.

