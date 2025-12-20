Azerbaijani and UAE entrepreneurs conclude textile deals on SCRMET
Photo: State commodity and raw materials exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET)
On December 20, during the trading session on the foreign market, entrepreneurs from Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates concluded deals with local entrepreneurs to purchase textile products.
