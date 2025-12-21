President of Kazakhstan arrives in Russia on EAEU Council meeting

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 21. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Russia to participate in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and an informal meeting of CIS leaders, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

​At St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo International Airport, the Kazakh leader was welcomed by St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov and Leningrad Region Governor Alexander Drozdenko.

​During the visit on December 21–22, President Tokayev is scheduled to participate in the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, where leaders are expected to discuss further economic integration and the signing of a free trade agreement between the EAEU and Indonesia. He will also attend a traditional informal gathering of the heads of state of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

​The visit to Russia follows the President's official trip to Tokyo, where he recently participated in the inaugural "Central Asia + Japan" Summit to strengthen regional technological and economic cooperation.