Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin scales up in price

On December 20, 2025, Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin sold for 1.43 billion rials ($2,050), slightly up from 1.42 billion rials ($2,048) on December 18. The floating exchange rate, adopted in May 2024, continues to cause price fluctuations. An older version of the coin sold for 1.38 billion rials ($1,973), while a half coin went for 778 million rials ($1,116).

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register