Kazakhstan taking baton to host next Central Asia–Japan Summit

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 20. The next Central Asia–Japan Summit will be held in Kazakhstan, following the adoption of the Tokyo Declaration at today’s meeting in Tokyo, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

At the recent Central Asia–Japan Summit, regional leaders, including Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, were in attendance.

During the event, President Tokayev proposed hosting the first meeting of scientists and researchers in applied sciences in Astana as part of the Central Asia–Japan dialogue, highlighting Kazakhstan’s plans to strengthen regional cooperation in research, innovation, and technology ahead of the next summit.

In addition, President Tokayev presented proposals aimed at deepening cooperation between Central Asia and Japan across multiple sectors. These included strengthening scientific and applied research, advancing digitalization and artificial intelligence, developing sustainable energy and green technologies, improving logistics and transport infrastructure, and promoting regional tourism.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel